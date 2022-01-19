After massive 20-inch snowfall, two winter storms are expected to hit the Midwest and East this week.

TWO more winter storms are expected to hit the Midwest and East this week, after a massive 20-inch snowfall crippled states.

DAYS after a crippling 20 inches of snow fell in some areas, two winter storms could bring dangerous conditions to parts of the United States.

The latest rounds of snow, sleet, and freezing rain following the deadly storm over the weekend could affect millions of Americans, according to forecasters.

The Ohio Valley, Mid-Atlantic, and Northeast US could see one to three inches of snow starting Wednesday night, according to USA Today.

Cities in the storm’s path, such as Louisville, Kentucky, Charleston, South Carolina, and Washington, D.C., may see snow through Thursday.

On Friday and Saturday, a more “significant” second winter storm is expected to hit the Southeast and East Coast.

While forecasters continue to monitor the storm’s potential effects, residents in Washington, DC, Philadelphia, New York City, and Boston have been advised to keep a close eye on the storm’s progress.

Following a foot or more of snowfall in New York, Ohio, and Pennsylvania over the weekend, bitterly cold temperatures are expected once again.

Winter storm Izzy brought a barrage of ice, snow, wind, and rain, knocking out power for tens of thousands of people and causing thousands of flight delays and cancellations.

Ashtabula, Ohio, received 25.3 inches of snow in 12 hours, according to the National Weather Service.

Other Ohio cities received between a foot and 20 inches of snow, prompting the Department of Transportation to advise drivers to avoid travel if at all possible.

For the most up-to-date information and updates, visit our Snow Storm live blog…

The wintry weather also hit North Carolina, where two people died when their car veered off the road on Sunday.

The preliminary cause of the collision, according to the state highway patrol, was “exceeding safe speed for the conditions.”

As other drivers struggled to navigate the treacherous conditions, a tractor-trailer slid off the Highway 147 bridge in Durham.

Around 1,000 traffic crashes and disabled vehicles were reported to Virginia state police.

In southwest Florida, storms spawned an EF2 tornado, with 118 mph winds damaging and destroying over 80 mobile homes.

There were three minor injuries reported.

According to USA Today, the latest round of winter storms could cause more travel problems from Georgia to the Carolinas, Virginia, Delaware, Maryland, and southern New Jersey on Friday and early Saturday.

“It’s not impossible that freezing rain accumulations heavy enough to not only pose a travel hazard – they could also contribute to power outages and tree damage,” The Weather Channel forecasters said.

Forecasters went on to say that the finer details, such as which areas might be affected, would be revealed later.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.