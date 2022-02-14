After McDonald’s removed the burger from their menu, Kcal Kitchen created their own Chicken Big Mac.

After McDonald’s removed the burger from its menu, Kcal Kitchen created its own Chicken Big Mac.

The restaurant on West Regent Street has introduced a macro-friendly burger with a low-calorie bun and protein cheese, as well as a vegan option.

If you want to take advantage of the Kcal Big Mac deal, you’ll have to act quickly because it’s only available until Sunday, February 20.

Kcal Kitchen can be found on Instagram.