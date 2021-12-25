After meeting an older man on a dating app, a woman was found dead – but her family claims cops didn’t investigate because he was ‘nice.’

A woman was discovered dead after meeting an older man on a dating app, but her family claims cops did not investigate because he was ‘nice.’

A CONCERNED FAMILY is looking for answers as to why their 23-year-old daughter was discovered dead in her apartment after meeting an older man on the dating app Bumble.

Lauren Smith-Fields was discovered unresponsive on December 12 in her Bridgeport, New York, home.

The unidentified man called the cops to report her death, but he was not arrested.

The medical examiner has yet to release the cause of death for the young woman, despite the fact that an autopsy has been completed.

According to Westchester News 12, investigators are also not commenting on the case.

Smith-Fields’ family has chastised the cops, and her father claims to have paid for a second autopsy because authorities aren’t providing them with the answers they want.

Her death, according to the family, occurred under mysterious circumstances.

“Without a doubt, we know that my daughter was not a drug user,” her father Everett told News 12. “I had a second autopsy paid for out of pocket because we were so uncomfortable with the way it was handled.”

In a scathing statement, he blasted the police response, claiming the family had been dealing with a “very insensitive, condescending, and arrogant detective.”

The bereaved father went on to say that he believes the authorities failed to provide the family with even “basic courtesies” and that they were told to stop calling.

“It’s killing me inside; I miss my baby,” mom Shantell Fields expressed her sadness.

“I don’t know who I’ll be after this; life isn’t the same.”

Lakeem Jetter, her brother, is also perplexed as to why the “older white man” she met on the dating app isn’t being investigated.

“I asked him about the guy, and he just made it seem like the guy was a nice guy,” he said of the cops.

Smith-Fields’ mother has written a letter to the police department, pleading for answers in her daughter’s case, as local officials express support for the family.

After receiving no answers about the case, councilwoman Maria Pereira said the family deserved an apology.

“She sent a really well-written email – it was lengthy, extensive, and very detailed – and I was surprised when she told me just yesterday she hadn’t even received a response,” the councilwoman said.

Smith-Fields was a track star at Stamford High School and was currently attending community college, according to her family.

She had also started a side business to help pay for her education, according to reports.

As fans mourned the loss of the 23-year-old, they left tributes on her YouTube and Instagram accounts.

“She was stunning and had her entire life ahead of her…”

