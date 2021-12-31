Ghislaine Maxwell went from being “not particularly wealthy” to having a net worth of (dollar)22 million after meeting Epstein.

Maxwell, 60, was found guilty on Wednesday of sex trafficking minors for paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

During her trial, prosecutors said Maxwell “was not a particularly wealthy person when she met Epstein,” according to the BBC. She was found guilty on five of the six trafficking counts.

According to bank records cited in court, Maxwell was paid $30,000 (£22,000) by Epstein between 1999 and 2007.

She also benefited from an Epstein-controlled company paying for a New York City apartment she owned.

In 2016, it was sold for (dollar)15 million.

Scott Borgerson, her husband, was not present at her sex trafficking trial, and their marriage is not officially documented, but prosecutors mentioned it during a bail hearing.

Mr. Borgerson offered to pay a (dollar)25 million bail bond for Maxwell, but the judge declined because she was considered a flight risk.

Maxwell used Mr Borgerson’s company to take out a £2 million mortgage on her London home after reaching an undisclosed settlement with Virginia Giuffre, who has accused Prince Andrew of abusing her, according to a July report in The Times.

According to Tatler, Maxwell sold her Belgravia home for £1.75 million in August to “finance legal bills.”

She is thought to still own the New Hampshire property for which she paid (dollar)1 million in cash and was arrested in 2020.

According to Fox Business, “her numerous accounts and significant money movements render her total financial picture opaque and indeterminate.”

The British socialite was born into wealth thanks to her late father, Robert Maxwell, who once owned the Daily Mirror, one of the most popular newspapers in the United Kingdom.

She grew up at Headington Hill Hall, an Italianate mansion overlooking Oxford that hosted lavish parties for the political, celebrity, and media elites of the United Kingdom.

She went to Marlborough College before going to Oxford University.

