After meeting on Christmas Eve, a sick killer hung his Grindr date from the ceiling and ate his genitals.

After meeting on Christmas Eve, a sick killer hung a Grindr date from the ceiling and ate his genitals.

THE MAN accused of slitting his victim’s throat, hanging him from his basement ceiling, and eating his testicles in a gruesome Christmas Eve murder will be back in court in the new year.

Mark Latunski allegedly confessed to the gruesome 2019 murder of Kevin Bacon, a 25-year-old hairstylist whom he met on the dating app Grindr.

On December 28, Bacon was discovered in Latunski’s home in Bennington Township, Michigan, hanging naked from the ceiling by his ankles.

According to court documents, he allegedly cut off a portion of Bacon’s genitals and ate it, which is how his parents learned about their son’s murder.

In a January 2020 interview with the Associated Press, Bacon’s father, Karl Bacon, said, “Evil exists, and it touched us.”

“We’re beside ourselves as we hear the details. It’s gut-wrenching.”

According to court documents, Bacon may have been aware of Latunski’s violent sexual fetish.

Karl told FOX Detroit in 2020, “What was released shows Kevin had a dark side.”

“He obviously got himself into a situation for which he was not prepared.”

“I’m going to remember him in the same way that everyone else does: as a good person who was passionate about people and cared about them.”

Latunksi has been in a Michigan jail for nearly two years while the pre-trial process takes place, and he is due back in court on February 3.

He will be tried in October 2020, according to a judge’s ruling.

Bacon met Latunski on Christmas Eve of this year after the two allegedly met on Grindr, a gay dating app.

The next day, he was reported missing.

According to MLive, Bacon texted his roommate Michelle Myers around 6 p.m. the night he went missing to say he’d be gone for a while.

Myers told the Michigan news outlet, “I’m just in shock about the whole thing.”

“Right now, it’s difficult to comprehend.”

The horrific details of the murder were revealed in court documents, as well as the fact that Latunski would occasionally stop taking medication for mental health issues.

Latunski’s estranged husband told WJRT last week that after the murder, he “didn’t act like anything was wrong.”

According to a Rolling Stone article from April 2021, Bacon was suffering from depression, low self-esteem, and family problems at the time of his murder.

According to Rolling Stone, Bacon’s roommate, Myers, met up with family members and discovered that someone he didn’t want to see was coming in for the holidays, so he was looking for a distraction.

As a result, he went on Grindr and met his assailant.

He skipped game night with Myers and other friends in favor of meeting with Latunski for…

