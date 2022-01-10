After mice overrun her bed and couch, a young woman is forced to leave her home.

After mice have overrun her bed and couch, a young woman is forced to flee her home.

Nicole Caullay, who is stressed out about the infestation at her new flat, says she’s depressed and has been forced to move back in with her mother.

After being forced out of her home by mice, a young woman claims she has been driven to suicidal thoughts.

Nicole Caullay’s home has been overrun by rodents, which have scuttled over her bed and sofa and ripped huge holes in the walls.

According to Lanarkshire Live, the 20-year-old has become so anxious that she has moved back in with her mother.

Since she reported the infestation in November, a council pest control team has set weekly traps, but it hasn’t solved the problem.

And Nicola claims that the stench of mouse urine has become unbearable in her Blantyre flat.

“I went into a cupboard a couple of days after moving in and saw a massive hole, then I looked in more and there were holes everywhere,” she explained.

“The house was in a complete state of disarray.

I finished it as best I could, and then I noticed a drop.

“I contacted the council’s environmental health department, and pest control has been out every week since November to set traps, but that’s all they’ve done.”

“The mice have taken over my bed and my couch.”

My bed and couch are littered with droppings.

I’m at a loss for what to do next.

“I’m suffering from severe depression and am at a loss for what to do.

“Because of this house, I’ve considered suicide.”

It’s so bad that I can’t even walk into it right now.

“Right now, I’m staying with my mother, and she doesn’t want me to return to that place.”

“I was sitting on my couch on Sunday when a mouse ran right over my foot, and I bolted.”

I returned to get some items and haven’t returned since.”

Nicole’s newly purchased furniture has already been ruined by mice droppings.

“I spent a lot of money on the house,” Nicole continued.

My father bought me a new couch, but the droppings are all over it, and I’m going to have to replace it.

