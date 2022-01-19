After ministers rejected a delay, Scotland’s fire alarm rules will be changed in less than two weeks.

After ministers rejected a delay, Scotland’s home fire alarm rules will change in less than two weeks.

All Scottish homes must have interconnected fire alarms installed in the main living area, hallways, and landings on each storey as of 1 February, according to the law.

Despite warnings that many people will not be able to make the changes in time or cannot afford to have the devices installed, new rules requiring all Scottish homes to have interconnected fire alarms will come into force in less than two weeks.

On Wednesday, the Scottish Government confirmed that it was moving forward with the legislation, which is set to take effect on February 1st.

The policy, which was created in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire in London, was supposed to go into effect in February of last year but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Carbon monoxide detectors must also be installed in rooms with carbon-fueled appliances such as a boiler or gas fire, though they are not required to be connected to the rest of the system.

Carbon monoxide detectors must also be installed in rooms with carbon-fueled appliances such as a boiler or gas fire, though they are not required to be connected to the rest of the system.

The opposition parties in Holyrood have been calling for the start date to be pushed back again, citing concerns that many homeowners have yet to have the devices installed, either because they can’t afford it or because they can’t find them from manufacturers.

However, Housing Secretary Shona Robison rejected any further delays, telling MSPs on Wednesday that the legislation was needed to “protect and save lives” and that it could not be delayed any longer.

She emphasized that no one would be penalized if the devices were not installed by the 1st of February, and that councils would not inspect any work done in people’s homes.

She also stated that insurers were unlikely to inquire about policyholders’ compliance with the rules, preferring instead to inquire about whether they had smoke alarms installed.

Green MSP Ariane Burgess questioned this approach, stating that “no penalties for non-compliance exist other than missing out on potentially life-saving measures.”

While councils are responsible for ensuring compliance, Ms Robison stated that “they are not going to do that by knocking on people’s doors.”

“We are expecting people to take this,” she added.

