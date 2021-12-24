After months apart in Covid lockdown, the ‘world’s best boss’ paid £4k for a private jet so I could see my family for Christmas.

After paying for a private jet to fly his employee back home for Christmas, a DIGGER firm owner has been dubbed the “world’s best boss.”

After New Zealand went into a countrywide snap Covid lockdown, Earthmoving Chief Mike van Hest paid (dollar)7900 (£4,000) to get his employee Stacey Anderson back to his family in Australia.

After already being separated from his family for five months and having all of his flights to Australia cancelled, Stacey’s hopes of spending Christmas with them seemed even more remote.

With that in mind, his boss Mike stepped in and arranged for him to fly home to Australia on a private nine-seater The Phenom 300E charter plane for Christmas.

Stacey returned home in October after spending a fortnight in quarantine before seeing his sons Qubin, 13, and Montell, 19, as well as his wife Melissa.

It’s a good thing Mike stepped in at the right time, because New Zealand’s border restrictions are still in place.

The rules will not be reviewed until January, despite renewed Covid concerns over Omicron.

“We were having a few beers after work one day when we saw on social media that people were flying privately to Australia – we kind of just joked around with it for a bit, well I thought it was a joke,” Stacey, 38, told Infosurhoy.

“Mike went in a different direction with it.

He turns to me a few days later and says,’mate, I’m flying you home.’

“That man owes me,” Stacey continued.

I just consider myself fortunate that there are still people like this in the world.

“I’ll never find another boss like Mike.”

He’s not only a great boss, but also a good friend.

To me, he’s akin to a stepfather.”

Mike, 65, was happy to pay for the one-way ticket for an outstanding highly skilled employee because he insisted it was the only way to get Stacey back to his wife Melissa and their sons.

He said, “Melissa was getting very, very excited to see him before Christmas.”

“I believe Stacey was as well, but he didn’t show it.”

“Because of how important he is to me and the company, I’ve usually paid for his flights home once a month.”

“Any contractor in New Zealand will tell you the same thing: you can’t find good workers right now.”

“So when you find a good guy, you really want to keep him and take care of him.”

Stacey was scheduled to return to his wife Melissa and his children…

