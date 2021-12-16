After months of abuse, a woman was convicted of killing her partner’s one-year-old daughter.

Frankie Smith, the toddler’s mother, was found guilty of causing or permitting his death.

A woman was found guilty of murdering her girlfriend’s 16-month-old daughter, while her mother was found guilty of causing or permitting her death.

Star Hobson, a one-year-old girl, died in September from “completely catastrophic” injuries sustained after being attacked at her home in Keighley, West Yorkshire, after months of physical abuse.

Star died in Airedale General Hospital on September 22, 2020, from a cardiac arrest.

Both Brockhill and Smith denied the charges, but a jury at Bradford Crown Court found them guilty.

