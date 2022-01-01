After more than 65 shots were fired on a busy Philadelphia street, six people were injured.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Six gunmen opened fire on a busy Philadelphia street late Friday, injuring six people, one critically.

At about 11:30 p.m., police arrived.

A 21-year-old woman was found shot multiple times in the abdomen and chest and lying near dozens of spent casings in the Germantown neighborhood on Thursday.

She was rushed to the hospital and was in critical condition on Friday.

According to police, five men ages 19 to 29 were transported to two hospitals with gunshot wounds.

It was assumed that everyone would make it.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters late Thursday that officers are reviewing surveillance footage.

Six men jump out of a van and begin shooting, according to surveillance video released by police Friday.

Individuals from both groups fired shots back as they dodged between parked cars to get away from each other, according to the footage.

On Friday, December 1, a Philadelphia police car is seen parked next to chalk marks that identify spent bullet casings.

In Philadelphia, on December 31, 2021.

Last night, two gunmen opened fire on a busy Philadelphia street, sending nighttime pedestrians fleeing for cover and injuring six people, at least one of whom was critically injured, according to police.

(AP Photo/Michael Perez)

It’s unclear whether any of the men seeking medical attention at the hospital were part of the group that jumped out of the van and started the fight.

According to the casings, at least two different gunmen fired weapons.

Small believes the injured woman, who received the most gunshot wounds, was the intended target.

The extensive crime scene, however, made it difficult to be certain, with a sea of casings on Germantown Avenue and bullets from at least two different-caliber semiautomatic weapons striking parked cars.

“We found over 65 spent shell casings — that’s a lot of shots fired — so it’s hard to say who was the intended target and who was hit by stray gunfire,” Small said.

According to a website run by the city of Philadelphia that tracks shooting victims and homicides,…

