More than an hour after the crash, I-83 north in Harrisburg is still closed: update

As of about 7:15 p.m., all northbound Interstate 83 lanes in Harrisburg were still closed.

A tractor-trailer and multiple cars were involved in the crash, which happened around 6 p.m.

In Route 283 south, the accident occurred near the Paxton Street exits.

Emergency crews were directing backed-up traffic off the highway, including 19th Street in Harrisburg, as of around 7 p.m.