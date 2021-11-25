After morphing into my husband and climbing into my bed, an alien attempted to have sex with me, the woman claims bizarrely.

After morphing into her husband and climbing into their bed, a religious author claims an alien attempted to have sex with her.

While appearing on The Jim Bakker Show, which bills itself as a Christian “prophetic Bible show,” American Sharon Gilbert, 69, described the bizarre incident.

Hemant Mehta, a writer and contributor to Friendly Atheist, shared a clip from the show on Twitter.

“End Times preacher Sharon Gilbert claims that an alien imitated her husband and then tried to have sex with her,” he captioned the video on Facebook.

“Then it pretended to be Xerxes, and then Jesus intervened, and then the alien revealed itself to be a reptile with a posse of gargoyles.”

Since it was posted on November 23, the video has been viewed over 5.3 million times, with many commentators casting doubt on the story.

“After Derek and I got married, this other Derek appears in our bed,” Gilbert said on the show.

“While the real Derek is lying next to me, the other Derek rises from his seat.

It surprised me.

“I knew it wasn’t Derek, so I asked, ‘Who are you?’ because he was obviously looking for sexual relations.

“‘I am your husband,’ he said. ‘Who are you?’ I asked.

“Xerxes, he had the audacity to claim to be.

Other Derek was sincerely attempting to persuade me to use my free will to do something that would lead me away from God.”

She goes on to explain how Jesus helped her defeat the “alien” later on in the conversation.

The “alien” was also joined by other “gargoyle-like” creatures, according to Gilbert.

“This last time I knew he was really desperate, so I asked him again, ‘Who are you?’ He gave me the same answer, and I told him I wasn’t going with him,” she said.

“It was an internal debate, and at the end of it, I decided I’d had enough.”

“I reached up and grabbed his face, saying, ‘You are a liar, and Jesus is real.’ I yanked that face off, and underneath it was a reptile.”

“He brought these little halfling creatures with him this time, and they looked like gargoyles and were very reptilian as well.”

Derek had a reptilian serpentine creature beneath his face.”

It’s unclear whether Gilbert intended the story to be taken literally or metaphorically based on the clip.

More than 11,000 people have commented on the post, with many mocking Gilbert or questioning the story’s veracity.

‘You are a liar…’ I said, reaching up and grabbing his face.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.