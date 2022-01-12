After MPs raised safety concerns, ministers have decided to put the rollout of smart motorways on hold.

The decision is a major victory for safety advocates, as the government will spend £390 million to improve existing roads.

After cross-party MPs raised serious safety concerns about the network, ministers will immediately put a halt to the roll-out of all-lane running smart motorways.

The government has agreed to halt the construction of smart motorways, which use the hard shoulder as an extra lane, in order to collect more data on how safe they are. This is a major victory for safety advocates.

As part of a £390 million retrofit program, the Department of Transport has also promised to provide more emergency refuge areas and improved technology to spot broken down vehicles on roads that are already under construction.

Plans to convert seven so-called dynamic hard shoulder motorways, which can convert the hard shoulder into an open lane during rush hour, will also be put on hold, with the government agreeing to look into other ways to increase capacity on the highways.

It comes after the Commons Transport Select Committee warned in November that there was insufficient safety and economic data to justify continuing with the smart motorway network expansion, and called for the policy to be paused.

Because the evidence base was insufficient, the committee concluded that the March 2020 decision to make all new highways “all-lane running” was premature.

Huw Merriman, the Tory chair of the committee, welcomed the government’s decision, saying it came after previous concerns raised by MPs in 2016 were “not addressed” by ministers.

“It was clear to our Committee that the public requires additional assurance that these highways are safe to use.”

“More time was needed to properly assess the impact on safety,” Mr Merriman said, citing conflicting and patchy evidence spanning a limited number of years.

“It’s critical that this extra time isn’t just spent on evaluation – it needs to be focused on making Smart Motorways safer,” he added.

More emergency refuge areas and better technology to close live lanes and reduce the risk of stranded motorists are needed to improve the existing network of smart highways.”

He added that the pledge of an extra £390 million to provide “stopped vehicle detection” technology was a “welcome statement of intent.”

In England, smart motorways were first introduced in 2014.

