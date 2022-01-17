After multiple cosmetic procedures, Joe Biden looks unrecognizable before taking office, according to plastic surgeons.

After multiple cosmetic procedures, Joe Biden appears unrecognizable before taking office, according to plastic surgeons.

When Joe Biden took the oath of office as the 46th president of the United States, he became the country’s oldest sitting president.

According to numerous plastic surgeries, Biden, who was sworn into office at the age of 78, has had work done to fill in wrinkles, fix his hairline, and whiten his teeth.

During the 2008 campaign, when Biden was a senator from Delaware, surgeons say his appearance began to change.

According to reports, the democrat had dental veneers and Botox on his face.

Biden has not confirmed any cosmetic procedures.

Prof. Dr.

“Without a doubt, Joe Biden had hair transplants,” said Barry Cohen, a plastic surgeon in Washington, DC, to the Washington Examiner.

Years ago, he had a problem with his plugs.

“He then filled in his frontal hairline to hide the ‘Barbie dollesque’ plugs.”

“I believe he has regular Botox as well as filler.”

If he’s already had one, he’ll need another.”

Biden’s procedures are now common, according to Cohen, so he does not expect them to be scrutinized.

“No one cares anymore,” he continued.

After a new book claimed Donald Trump mocked Biden for having an “awful facelift,” Biden’s youthful appearance became the focus in 2021.

“I mean, honestly, what the hell did he spend all that money on the plastic surgery [for]if he is going to cover it up,” Trump said to a crowd last year, mocking Biden for wearing a mask to protect himself from Covid.

“We feel like Joe Biden has had some work on his wrinkles, it may involve facelift or some other non-surgical procedures,” MCAN health, a hair transplant surgery based in Turkey, wrote in a January blog.

“When we look at his photos, we get the impression that he has porcelain veneers on his teeth.”

“We believe Biden received a hair transplant to achieve his youthful appearance.”

Dr. Plastic Surgeon

“Joe Biden had a facelift,” Steven Davis told OK magazine in October 2020.

“After looking through old photos, I noticed that the scars along the tragus (ear cartilage) are pulling outward… they’re probably at least a year old.”

“Hair transplants are also present,” he continued, “but they were more obvious when his hair was colored darker, the gray definitely camouflaging them.”

“Botox has been used around his brows but not so much on his forehead, and his teeth are very white, indicating that he has veneers.”

The White House has been contacted for comment by The Sun.