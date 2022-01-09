After my ex killed our two children and set fire to our house during Covid lockdown, I discovered my 10-year-old daughter’s body.

During Covid lockdown, a mother revealed how her ex-husband shot dead her two children and pet dog before setting fire to their home and turning the gun on himself.

After receiving a suicide text message from Derick Vasquez, 44, Sarah Eldilemi, 33, made the heartbreaking discovery in April 2020.

Now, the Florida realtor is honoring her children, Kaeden, 13, and Kailani, 10, and hopes to raise awareness about coercive controlling relationships.

“No parent should have to bury their child,” Sarah says.

“That day, my entire world was snatched from me.

“I’ll never forgive Derick for murdering them.”

“He’s a monster,” she says.

Sarah first met Derick when she was sixteen and he was twenty-eight years old.

Their relationship started out well, but as time went on, Derick became increasingly controlling.

“He started putting me down and making me think I always needed him,” Sarah explains.

“I realized it was wrong as I grew older, but I felt trapped.”

Kaeden and Kailani were the couple’s children.

They relocated from New York to Florida in July 2019, but Sarah soon discovered Derick had been talking to an 18-year-old girl.

“He’d planned to meet up with her for sex,” she says.

“I was enraged, and I told him to leave.”

Derick, on the other hand, refused to leave his couch and slept on it.

Sarah began secretly dating another man a few months later.

“Derick read my phone messages and discovered I was dating someone,” Sarah explains.

“He pleaded with me to forgive him and give the relationship another chance.

“The kids pleaded with me to stay together, so I ended my relationship with my boyfriend to give Derick another chance.”

Sarah found text messages from another woman on Derick’s phone several weeks later.

He then revealed that he had been having an affair for two years.

Sarah, distraught, ejected him from the house.

“Covid-19 hit and lockdown gave him an excuse to stay,” she says.

“It was a nightmare, and he soon began verbally abusing me in front of the kids, calling me a ‘bad mother’ and ‘useless.'”

Sarah filed for divorce in October 2019 and rekindled her romance with her previous boyfriend.

Derick, on the other hand, remained at home.

Sarah then went to stay with her boyfriend for a few days in April 2020, while Derick took care of the kids.

“I apologized to Kaeden and Kailani for the constant arguments between me and their father before I left,” she says.

“They didn’t give up hope that we’d reunite.”

Sarah called the next night to check on the kids and tell them she loved them.

