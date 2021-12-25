After my gambling addiction drove me to attempt suicide, I ended up in a coma – here’s why Xmas is the worst time of the year for me.

Matt Burgiss, 22, couldn’t wait for Christmas like millions of other people in the UK.

While others were looking forward to turkey and family gatherings, Matt, a gambling addict, was looking forward to more football fixtures over the holidays, which meant more chances to bet on his team, Tottenham Hotspur.

Matt had already lost thousands of dollars and was counting on a win to buy Christmas presents for his family.

Matt began gambling at the age of 17 when he purchased scratch cards and then moved on to betting on football scores.

He gambled away £30,000 as a result of his addiction, and at his lowest, he attempted suicide.

Unfortunately, it’s an all-too-common occurrence.

Over six million Britons know someone who has a gambling problem, according to a new survey of over 1,000 UK adults conducted for the charity GamCare in the run-up to Christmas.

The charity warns that gambling is especially dangerous around the holidays, when financial problems, social isolation, and mental health issues that often accompany a gambling problem can intensify.

An early December payday, along with other triggers such as the ongoing Covid pandemic, the influence of alcohol, changes in routine, and an increase in sporting events to bet on, can add to the temptation to gamble.

During the pre-lockdown period in January 2020, their helpline saw an 18% increase in referrals to treatment, with staff also reporting an increase in safeguarding issues around the holidays.

One helpline caller couldn’t afford to buy their baby Christmas presents because they didn’t want to tell their partner they’d gambled their wages away, while another sold gifts to support their habit.

Matt, a 27-year-old recovering gambler, agrees that it’s more difficult at this time of year.

“I felt more pressure to gamble in the run-up to Christmas because it’s such an expensive time – I’d look to gambling as a way to make money to pay for presents and would frequently lose money,” he says.

“I always knew that all of my Christmas presents would cost around £400.”

I’d get nervous and gamble away the money I’d set aside for gifts in an attempt to ‘balance’ my finances, only to lose even more money trying to make up for my losses.

“Any additional financial stress causes a gambler to revert to the anxiety that leads to gambling – and Christmas is an expensive time when everyone tries to appear happy and in control, making it possibly the worst time for gamblers.”

Matt, 27, who lives in Kent with his wife Tish, 28, described how his gambling addiction developed while he was at university studying Performing Arts.

“I,” he says.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

It spiralled so quickly but I still didn’t stop. I took out an overdraft and a credit card, and I carried on Matt Burgiss

People need to know that if they have even a small doubt or worry about their gambling, there is help out there so they can stop it getting worse Matt Burgiss