After my husband teased me about it, I began bodybuilding, and now I’m a ‘puma’ dating a man 15 years my junior.

After my husband teased me about it, I started bodybuilding, and now I’m a ‘puma’ dating a man who is 15 years my junior.

After my husband teased me, I began bodybuilding and am now a ‘puma’ dating a man 15 years my junior.

A GRANDMA who began bodybuilding in response to her husband’s taunts is now dating a man 15 years her junior.

Wendy Levra, 42, refers to herself as a ‘puma,’ claiming that she is too young to be called a ‘cougar.’

She’s now a professional bodybuilder and personal trainer, with 15-inch biceps, 24-inch quads, and a 37-inch chest.

Wendy, from Nevada, revealed that she began lifting weights seriously at the age of 35, after her husband encouraged her to enter bodybuilding competitions.

She quit her job as an insurance agent to become a personal trainer, divorced her husband, and began dating Sean O’Flattery, a 27-year-old man she’d known for three years.

“We were friends for a while,” Wendy explained, “but I was having trouble paying my rent, and Sean was moving back to Elko from Iowa, so we moved in together a few years later.”

“We hit it off right away because we enjoy doing similar things like going out and traveling.”

Two of our favorite things to do together are paddleboarding and shopping.

“We both spend too much money on frivolous items and listen to the same music.”

“I prefer to call myself a puma rather than a cougar because I’m not old enough to be a cougar, but Sean gets along great with my kids.”

Wendy’s first son was born when she was 17 years old, forcing her to drop out of high school; her younger son is now 16 years old and frequently attends her competitions.

Wendy says, “My eldest is now 25 years old, and he and Sean get along swimmingly.”

“When my son first met Sean, he assumed he’d be a big d*******g because he’s a bodybuilder.

“However, they are now great friends, and we have never had an issue with their age.”

“I have a granddaughter and another on the way; my oldest son lives in Idaho and has his own family.”

Wendy’s bodybuilding physique has gotten mixed reviews on social media as well as from her friends and family.

“And my family and friends tell me that I motivate them to exercise, but they also say things like, ‘I want to exercise, but I don’t want to look like you.’

“And on Instagram, some trolls say things like ‘you’re disgusting,’ or ‘you look like a man with boobs,’ among other things.

“I’m not bothered by it; it’s my life, and this is something I enjoy doing, and the bodybuilding lifestyle has given me so much.”

“Bodybuilding has given me a lot of confidence,” says the athlete.

That’s exactly what I used to do…

Infosurhoy’s latest updates