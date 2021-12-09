After my Instagram striptease video’spread like wildfire’ among students, I was fired as a teacher.

After her racy video went viral among her students and their parents, a 23-year-old Russian schoolteacher was fired.

Viktoria Kashirina shared the “erotic” video on Instagram, which shows her arriving home and stripping down to her underwear in “provocative” poses.

When the mother of one of her Russian language and literature students complained, trouble ensued.

“Please do not post such explicit videos, or close (your social media),” she advised.

“This is something my daughter watches, and you’re clearly gaining a following – but not as a teacher.”

The newly-minted schoolmistress stated that she would block the student, and that the mother should monitor her daughter’s internet usage.

She vehemently denies any wrongdoing.

“I’ve been pole dancing for several years and dreamed of making a video for a long time,” Viktoria told Komsomolskaya Pravda.

“It wasn’t intended for students, of course.”

“The mother of this student demanded that I close the account.”

“I refused and blocked both the mother and the daughter.”

It was too late, however.

“My school director wrote and demanded that I remove the video because it was causing havoc among the parents,” she explained.

Viktoria, a graduate of Novosibirsk State Pedagogical University, claims she was accused of posting “provocative content” and that the video “went viral among students and their parents.”

“You have caused a storm, and we need to react,” the unnamed director told her.

“I have two children of my own, so I know how these parents feel.”

The teacher was told that by making the video, she had exercised her “freedom of expression,” but had “stepped on our freedom.”

“We have the right not to follow this path if you want to prove yourself (as an erotic dancer).”

“You’ve been fired.”

This is a fantastic opportunity to share our moral values with all parents.”

Despite this, sources at School No. 1, a major online private academy, claim that

1 – which provides full-time education and has grown in popularity as a result of the pandemic – said she is still teaching classes today.

If her dismissal is confirmed, she has promised to take the matter to court, claiming that no restrictions on social media were placed on her when she was appointed, and that her firing would infringe on her freedom and privacy.