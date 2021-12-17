After my rent was increased, I received an email asking me to buy my greedy landlord a £50 CHRISTMAS PRESENT.

After emailing tenants in Brisbane, Australia, asking if they wanted to buy a “self care hamper” or a “white wine grazing box” for the owners of their homes, the agency has been chastised.

According to reports, Kanik and Co contacted tenants and offered to arrange for the purchase of the gifts, as well as any “handwritten notes,” to be delivered to the landlords.

A £27 “white wine grazing box,” a £30 “festive sweets basket,” a £38 “self care hamper,” a £50 “foodies hamper,” and a £60 “all things golden” gift were among the gifts.

“This year has been particularly challenging for both our tenants and property owners alike,” the Logan agency wrote in the email, according to The Guardian. “We understand some tenants would like to thank their property owner for everything in 2021,” the Logan agency wrote in the email.

“Being involved is entirely voluntary, and you are under no obligation to do so.”

Social media users slammed the offer, with one Twitter user citing rising rent prices as an example.

“This agency is in Logan,” they wrote, “where the average weekly rent has increased by 30% in the last 5 years and the vacancy rate is 1%.”

The witty request comes after a report by Deloitte and the state government revealed that Logan rental prices increased by 4.1% from March 2020 to March 2021.

In addition, a housing report released last year by the City of Logan found Logan had a higher proportion of households in both mortgage and rental stress than the rest of south east Queensland.

“Housing affordability is a growing concern for Logan households, and many families experience housing stress,” according to the report.

Kanik andamp; Co’s director, Michael Kanik, apologized for any offence caused.

According to him, a similar email was sent to landlords offering to send gifts to their tenants, and it was “just something nice.”

“Each tenant and landlord is unique,” Mr Kanik told Guardian Australia, “and some of them wanted to thank their landlords and wanted us to assist them in doing so.”

“We can see where some of the criticism comes from; rent is obviously rising across the board, but not all landlords are the same, and some are unwilling to raise prices.”

“We had tenants or landlords reach out to us, requesting that we facilitate the exchange of Christmas gifts and cards.

We simply wanted to do something nice, that’s all…

