I paid £3,000 to have my three-inch todger extended by ONE INCH after women mocked it mercilessly.

A man has admitted to spending £3,000 to have his penis extended by ONE INCH after his three-inch todger was cruelly mocked by lovers.

Murat K, a German man, spent years attempting to increase the size of his member, even resorting to “penis-pumps” in desperation.

His penis measured “only three inches” when erect, compared to the average length of just over five inches in Germany.

Because of his size, the 36-year-old was constantly chastised by the women he slept with, and he was afraid to have sex.

“One of them told me straight in the face that I wasn’t well equipped,” he said.

Murat spent hundreds of dollars on a variety of methods to increase the length in a desperate attempt to solve his problem.

“I tried pills, creams, penis pumps, and expanders to lengthen my penis,” he said.

“I spent over a thousand Euros (£800), and it didn’t work.”

Murat had exhausted all other options and decided to have his penis extended by an inch by a doctor in Hanover who specializes in the “autologous fat method.”

It cost 3,600 Euros (£3,010) despite the minor size change.

Dr. J. performed the 60-minute procedure.

Christian Kerpen, a plastic and aesthetic surgery specialist at Cosmopolitan Aesthetics.

“Two centimetres in length and girth – that makes a big difference,” he said of the outcome.

There are two ways to change the size of a penis.

Ligament lengthening surgery is the first, and autologous fat enlargement is the second.

‘Dr.’

Kerpen specializes in this procedure, which involves injecting autologous fat from the stomach into the penis.

“You can argue about the right size, circumference, or shape,” the 49-year-old added, adding that he performs over 300 operations per year.

“However, an increasing number of men are unhappy with their sex organ, and as a result, their self-esteem suffers.”

