After NBA Hall of Famer Gene Ransom was killed while driving on Interstate 880, a suspect in his shooting was apprehended.

A suspect in the Gene Ransom shooting has been apprehended after the NBA Hall of Famer was killed while driving on Interstate 880.

A MAN has been arrested in the assassination of former California Golden Bears point guard Gene Ransom.

According to a statement released by the California Highway Patrol (CHP), Juan Angel Garcia, 25, of San Francisco, was apprehended without incident at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Garcia was arrested on suspicion of murder and booked into the Alameda County Jail.

Ransom, a Golden Bears legend, was shot and killed while driving on Interstate 880 in Oakland, California.

Ransom rose to prominence as a point guard on the men’s basketball team at the University of California, Berkeley.

According to KPIX, officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to a crash on I-880 around 5:15 p.m. local time on Friday.

When officers arrived, they discovered a fatally shot victim.

According to CHP investigators, the shooting was targeted and the motive appeared to be road rage.

They said Ransom was driving a black Honda Civic and Garcia was driving a black Lexus north on I-880.

According to a friend, Ransom was on his way to the West Oakland BART station to pick up his girlfriend.

“‘Where is Gene? I’ve been waiting for him for three hours!” said Doug Harris, a filmmaker and long-time friend of Ransom’s.

“So [Ransom’s girlfriend] was waiting for him to pick her up, unaware that he had been killed.”

According to investigators, as Ransom and Garcia approached Oakland, Garcia pulled up to the left of Ransom’s car and fired at least once into his car.

According to the CHP, Ransom collided with a guardrail and came to a halt on the freeway.

In the car, he was killed.

On Saturday, a family member told KPIX that Ransom had died.

In the 1970s, Ransom attended Berkeley High School before going on to star for the University of California basketball team.

According to the school’s athletics website, the 5-foot-9 point guard set a number of records and received numerous awards during his time at Cal.

Ransom had the most minutes played in a game for Cal.

In the team’s 5-overtime win over Oregon on February 10, 1977, he played 63.5 minutes.

In that game, he had 36 points.

Ransom scored 30 points against Washington on January 12, 1978, and 31 points against Oregon State on February 16, 1978, both with Cal.

During his three years at Cal, he also led the team in assists, averaging 17.0 points per game during the 1977-78 season.

Ransom was signed by the Golden State Warriors in 1979 after finishing his college career at Cal, but he never appeared in an NBA game.

He was inducted into the California Athletic Hall of Fame…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.