After nearly dying from covid, a fugitive’sex offender’ from the United States was apprehended in a Scottish hospital.

Prosecutors have revealed that an American fugitive found in a Scottish hospital is a convicted sex offender accused of faking his own death to avoid facing additional charges in the United States.

After nearly dying of Covid-19 late last year, Nicholas Alahverdian, 34, was arrested at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow on an Interpol red notice.

When detained in his hospital room, he gave the name Arthur Knight to police in Scotland, but officials in Utah say that’s one of at least EIGHT aliases he’s used to avoid capture.

Indeed, Alahverdian fled in 2018 after DNA linked him to a second sex attack in Ohio and other similar crimes in other states.

It was then claimed that he made up a false cancer diagnosis and staged his own death in February 2020, prompting eulogies from politicians in his home state of Rhode Island, where he was a prominent child rights campaigner.

Extradition proceedings against Alahverdian have been initiated by Utah County Attorney David Leavitt, who thanked cops from all over the world, including Police Scotland, for locating the wanted man.

“Our office appreciates the significant interagency collaboration of law enforcement in bringing this suspect to justice,” he said.

“He was located in Scotland about a month ago, where he was on a ventilator,” said Rhode Island State Police Major Robert A Creamer.

“It’s ironic we’ve found this ‘dead’ guy alive after he nearly died for real,” a local police source added.

“Unfortunately for him, you can’t change your face – and we knew it was our man once we spotted him.”

Doctors and nurses fighting to save Alahverdian had no idea he was one of the world’s most wanted men, as we reported earlier this week.

Unwitting medics treated the fugitive in intensive care before learning he had eluded American authorities and was on the agency’s blacklist.

Knight, who was admitted to the QEUH earlier this month, was arrested and placed under 247 guard after a ward swoop by Scots cops on behalf of US colleagues.

The suspect, whose alleged crime was not revealed, faced videolink extradition proceedings from a makeshift court set up in his hospital room a few days later.

According to court documents obtained by the Providence Journal in Rhode Island, Alahverdian was convicted in 2008 on two sex-related charges after an encounter in a stairwell with a fellow student at Sinclair Community College in Dayton, Ohio. At the time, he went by the name Nicholas Rossi.

However, until 2017, the DNA evidence in that case was not entered into a national DNA database.

A year later, according to the Utah County Attorney, DNA from a…

