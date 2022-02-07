After nearly two years, Australia will fully open its borders to vaccinated visitors.

After nearly two years, Australia will fully open its borders to vaccinated travelers.

Throughout the pandemic, the country has implemented some of the strictest travel restrictions in the world, but it will reopen for international travel on February 21.

From February 21, Australia’s borders will be open to all vaccinated tourists and business travelers.

At the start of the Covid pandemic in March 2020, the country imposed some of the world’s strictest travel restrictions.

In response to the country’s rising vaccination rate, some international students and skilled migrants have been allowed to enter since November.

The border will reopen in a fortnight for all vaccinated visa holders, according to Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Mr Morrison said that visitors must still show proof of vaccination, referring to tennis star Novak Djokovic’s deportation last month due to his vaccination status.

“Events earlier this year should have sent a very clear message to everyone around the world,” he said, “that that is the requirement to enter Australia.”

Those who are medically exempt from vaccination must apply for a travel exemption and must quarantine in a hotel once they arrive.

According to data from John Hopkins University, there have been more than 2.7 million Covid cases in Australia, with 4,248 deaths.

In comparison, the United States, which has the world’s highest number of coronavirus cases (over 76.5 million), has reported 902,624 deaths.

Nearly 18 million cases have been reported in the United Kingdom, with 158,856 deaths linked to Covid.

Following lobbying from hard-hit tour operators, the government has decided to reopen the country’s borders.

Businesses were looking forward to rebuilding, according to the Australian Tourism Export Council.

“The news that our borders will reopen to all international travelers will bring joy to Australian tourism businesses,” said the council’s managing director Peter Shelley in a statement.

“Every tourism business across the country has had a long, hard, and desperate road, and we have lost many along the way, but this news will give those who have survived a clear target to work toward and a starting point for the industry’s rebuilding.”

Australia to fully open borders to vaccinated travellers after nearly two years