After Nostradamus ‘chillingly predicted a 2022 strike,’ a monster asteroid will come ‘close’ to Earth in January.

After Nostradamus made a terrifying prediction about a strike, a MONSTER asteroid is set to pass close to Earth in January.

On January 18, the “potentially hazardous” asteroid will make one of its closest known approaches to our planet, and it won’t come close again for decades.

The giant rock, known as 7482 (1994 PC1), is roughly two and a half times the height of the Empire State Building, but will thankfully fly past the planet.

According to Nasa’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), the object will pass at a distance of 0.013 astronomical units.

While this may appear to be a short distance, the distance is approximately 1.2 million miles.

That’s five times the moon’s distance from us.

The space debris is classified as a potentially hazardous asteroid (PHA) because it has a diameter of around 3,280 feet.

Although labeling it as potentially hazardous makes it appear dangerous, this does not necessarily imply that it will ever hit Earth.

Asteroids that pass within a certain distance of the planet and are larger than a certain size are simply given this designation.

According to Newsweek, a PHA designation is given to an asteroid that can approach Earth closer than 4.6 million miles and has a diameter of more than 500 feet.

It will fly by at a speed of 43,000 miles per hour before returning to its original orbit around the sun.

According to The International Astronomical Union’s Minor Planet Center, the asteroid was discovered in 1994 by RH McNaught at the Siding Spring observatory in Australia. It passes by Earth every one and a half years.

According to Nasa, it won’t get this close again until 2105.

The discovery of 1994 PC1 follows Nostradamus’ prediction that an asteroid would strike Earth around this time.

The asteroid collision was originally scheduled for 2021.

The astrologer wrote, “Fire do I see that will fall from the sky.”

The earth did have a close encounter with Asteroid 2021GW4 this year, though NASA didn’t consider it a significant threat and it didn’t quite match the astrologer’s dramatic prediction.

Scientists have begun making plans in case an asteroid does strike Erath.

The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission was launched by Nasa in November.

It is the first time technology to defend the Earth from an incoming asteroid has been tested.

The spacecraft, which is set to collide with an asteroid 11 million miles from Earth, sent back its first photo from the farthest reaches of the universe on Thursday.

The slightly grainy shot was taken with the DRACO telescopic camera on board and was taken from a distance of 2 million miles.

Scientists have developed…

