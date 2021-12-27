After one month, here are five takeaways from Pennsylvania’s ongoing, historic school-funding trial.

The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Maddie Hanna and Kristen A. Graham

Over the course of more than four weeks of testimony, superintendents and teachers from rural, urban, and suburban communities described cash-strapped schools that struggle to meet state academic standards in the landmark trial challenging Pennsylvania’s school-funding system.

Republican legislators named as defendants in the lawsuit have questioned the validity of the tests used to measure those standards, as well as the value of imposing them — and whether the districts suing the state are as resource-strapped as they claim.

Arguments are being made that Pennsylvania’s method of funding public education — which is heavily reliant on local property taxes, resulting in large disparities in spending between rich and poor communities — is insufficient and inequitable enough to violate the state constitution.

Here are five key points from recent testimony in the case, which is being heard in Harrisburg by Commonwealth Court Judge Renee Cohn Jubilerer.

Plaintiffs — six districts, including William Penn’s; parents, including a Philadelphia mother; and two statewide organizations — expect to finish presenting their case in late January.

Some kindergarteners get 15 minutes of recess, and there aren’t enough teachers to go around.

The majority of Nicole Miller’s kindergarten students at Evans Elementary School in the William Penn School District have never been to preschool.

Some can’t read, while others can’t recognize numbers — but Miller is one adult in a room with 25 students with varying needs, and she can’t give them all the attention she wants.

Kindergartners get 15 minutes of recess per day — students complain that it isn’t long enough, but it’s the best the district can do, according to Miller.

Her students can only use the swings and slide every other day due to the lack of playground equipment.

“Recess is short because there isn’t enough staff to cover a longer period of time,” Miller explained.

Substitute teachers are in short supply across the country, but in low-income districts like William Penn, the need is especially acute.

The plan had been for the school’s other kindergarten teacher to take Miller’s entire class while she was in Harrisburg, resulting in 50 students in one class….

