After overnight snow and rain, icy roads in central Pennsylvania could make for a slick morning commute.

After overnight snow and rain in central Pennsylvania, freezing roads could make for a slick morning drive.

Forecasters warn that the Thursday morning commute could be hazardous for some as more snow blankets midstate roads and temperatures drop below freezing.

Temperatures will drop below freezing during the commute, according to the National Weather Service, ahead of expected morning snow showers.

Forecasters initially predicted that the snow would melt as it collided with warmer paved surfaces.

According to the NWS, this could cause untreated, wet roads to freeze.

Thursday is expected to see about an inch of snowfall, according to forecasters.

Until 11 a.m., a winter weather advisory is still in effect.

Temperatures will drop to around 25 degrees by 5 p.m., with a 90% chance of precipitation, according to forecasters.

Forecasters advise drivers to slow down and leave plenty of space between themselves and the vehicles in front of them.

Many midstate roads are likely to be impacted by the snow.

The 511PA system can be used to keep track of road conditions.

Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing through the weekend, according to forecasters.

Highs will be in the mid-20s on Friday and Saturday, with single-digit lows possible on Friday night.

