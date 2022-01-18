After ‘panicking’ about a new law, a grandmother of seven pays £300 for new fire alarms.

After ‘panicking’ about a new law, Gran of seven pays £300 for new fire alarms.

Cathy, 70, was concerned that new legislation requiring every property to have an interconnected system would invalidate her homeowner’s insurance.

On February 1st, the new rule will take effect.

In her Lanarkshire home, a grandmother paid £300 to have interconnected smoke alarms installed.

Cathy Richardson, 70, was concerned that new legislation requiring every property to have an interconnected system would invalidate her home insurance, despite the fact that her alarms were already working.

The law will take effect on February 1st, just over two weeks from now.

“I’ve paid my house insurance for 30-odd years,” the former disability support worker told the Daily Record, “but I thought, if I don’t get these alarms, my house insurance is going to be null and void.”

“I became concerned about it.

Someone told me I needed four alarms and a carbon monoxide detector.”

Cathy, from Airdrie, said she had the money set aside after a vacation was canceled due to covid, but she believes many OAPs will be unable to afford it.

“What happens to the people who can’t afford all of this?” she said to the man who fitted hers.

“And he said that starting February 1st, they won’t be covered under their homeowners insurance.”

Cathy, who has seven grandchildren, said she was aware of the new rules but felt they had not been adequately publicized.

“You might see something about it, then nothing for months,” she explained.

“It had been mentioned to me by two or three people, but as February 1 drew nearer, I became concerned.”

“I had two brand new smoke alarms that had been installed the previous year.

“But I was so afraid of it that I just paid the £300.”