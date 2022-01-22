After parents expressed their outrage, the school accused of installing litter boxes for students who identify as cats retaliated.

After parents expressed their displeasure with a school that installed litter boxes for students who identify as cats, the school retaliated.

Outraged parents have accused a school in Michigan of putting litter boxes in bathrooms for students who identify as cats or dogs.

On Thursday, Midland Public Schools Superintendent Michael E Sharrow took to Facebook to refute the allegations, claiming that no litter box accommodations had been made for any students who identify as “furry.”

A “furry” is a person who pretends to be an animal or a character with human-like characteristics.

Some furries go so far as to dress up in animal costumes or wear tails in public.

“It is unconscionable that I am sending this communication this afternoon,” Sharrow wrote in his statement.

“However, our Midland PS stakeholders may be perplexed by a false message accusation that has resurfaced this week and is gaining traction on social media,” says the statement.

The rumor was recently brought up by a parent during a school board meeting on December 20 and has since been widely circulated online, according to Sharrow.

“In this communication, I’d like to be crystal clear.

There have never been litter boxes in MPS schools, so this false statement accusation is completely false.

“It is a source of dissatisfaction that I felt compelled to send you this message.”

Throughout the month of December,

A parent of a district student said she was “disturbed” after learning that a litter box had been placed in at least one unisex restroom in one of the district’s schools for those who “identified as cats.”

“I was stunned when I heard something the other day.

And today, I’m equally stunned and a little bit upset — no, I’m furious,” she said in a YouTube video of the meeting.

“Our community must recognize that the agenda being pushed through our schools is, in my opinion, somewhat nefarious in some of the activities.”

“It was addressed by a child a few months ago that they are placed in an environment where there are kids who identify as a furry cat or a dog or whatever,” she continued.

“And so I heard yesterday that at least one of our schools in our town has a litter box for kids who identify as cats in one of those unisex bathrooms, and I’m really disturbed by that.”

She went on to say, “I’ll do some more research.”

“I’m all for imagination and creativity, but I have a problem with people who live in a fantasy world and expect others to join them.”

On the day of the meeting, no board members responded to the claim, but Sharrow’s statement on Thursday completely dismissed the claim.

The thing is…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.