After Patricia Cornwall’s ‘flight meltdown,’ the stars of Baywatch were subjected to arrests, sex tapes, and rehab.

BAYWATCH was a popular television show in the 1990s that captivated millions of viewers worldwide with its glamorous beach scenes and heroic rescue stories.

But it hasn’t always been easy for the show’s stars, who are known for their red swimsuits.

Patricia Cornwall, who first appeared on the show in 1989, was arrested this week on charges of hitting an 80-year-old man on a Delta flight.

Patricia Cornwall, who also modeled for Playboy, appears to be arguing with an elderly man on the plane.

According to the video, while being restrained by the masked stewardess, the 80-year-old called Cornwall a “Karen” once more.

The Sun takes a look at the lives of those who became household names as a result of the show, as well as where they are now.

Pammy, who has been married five times, was the show’s standout star, alongside David Hasselhoff.

Pam met Tommy Lee, the drummer for Mötley Crüe, at a New Year’s Eve party.

On February 19, 1995, just 96 hours after their first date, the couple married in a private beach ceremony.

After the couple’s now-famous sex tape was leaked online a few months later, Pamela filed for divorce in 1996, following the birth of their first son, Brandon.

The breakup didn’t last long, as the couple welcomed their second son, Dylan, in December 1997, but new issues arose soon after.

Tommy was arrested and sentenced to six months in prison after allegedly attacking Pamela in February 1998 and grabbing and kicking her.

Later that year, they divorced for the second time, but they have reunited several times since then.

Pamela Anderson revealed that she had been sexually abused as a child at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival.

“I had a difficult childhood,” she admitted.

“Despite loving parents, I was molested by a female babysitter from the age of six to ten.”

She also revealed that she was raped by a friend a few years later.

“I went to the house of a friend’s boyfriend…

“While I was preoccupied, the boyfriend’s older brother decided to teach me backgammon, which led to a back massage, which led to rape – my first heterosexual experience,” she explained.

“I was 12 years old when he was 25.”

From 1992 to 1994, Nicole played blonde beauty Summer Quinn.

According to The Mirror, she failed to make it big after Baywatch and was forced to file for bankruptcy in 2013.

According to the report, she also sold her Los Angeles home to pay off debts.

Splash, Tattoo Nightmares, and other reality shows have featured Eggert.

