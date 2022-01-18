After pet shop hampsters tested positive for COVID-19, Hong Kong will kill 2,000 small animals.

After pet shop hampsters tested positive for COVID-19, Hong Kong will slaughter 2,000 small animals.

The Associated Press’s ZEN SOO contributed to this report.

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong officials announced Tuesday that they will cull 2,000 small animals, including hamsters, after several of the rodents tested positive for the coronavirus at a pet store where an infected employee worked.

According to officials from the Agriculture, Fisheries, and Conservation Department, the city will also prohibit the sale of hamsters and the import of small mammals.

The decision was made after the employee of the pet shop tested positive for the delta variant on Monday.

At the same store, several hamsters imported from the Netherlands were also found to be infected.

At a press conference, department director Leung Siu-fai said, “If you own a hamster, you should keep your hamsters at home, do not take them out.”

“All pet owners should practice good personal hygiene, including washing their hands after coming into contact with animals or their food.”

He went on to say, “Don’t kiss your pets.”

Despite the fact that there is “no evidence” that pets can transmit the coronavirus to humans, customers who bought hamsters from the affected store after Jan.

Seven people will be tracked down and placed in quarantine.

They must also surrender their hamsters to authorities, who will euthanize them.

Authorities have ordered that all pet stores selling hamsters in Hong Kong close down, and that 2,000 small mammals, including hamsters and chinchillas, be humanely culled.

Customers who purchased hamsters in Hong Kong between December and January are eligible for a discount.

22 people will be subjected to mandatory testing as well, and they are advised not to return to the community until their tests are negative.

Quarantine will be imposed on their hamsters if they test positive.

Authorities haven’t ruled out the possibility of human-animal transmission for the time being.

Separately, Hong Kong police have arrested two former flight attendants for allegedly leaving their homes while they were supposed to be isolated for possible coronavirus infections, which were later confirmed.

On December 1, the two arrived from the United States.

24 and 25 are two numbers.

According to a government statement released late Monday, they engaged in “unnecessary activities” while under medical supervision.