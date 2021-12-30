After ‘petting a big cat in an unauthorized area,’ a tiger mauls a Naples Zoo employee before the animal is shot dead.

After ‘petting a big cat in an unauthorized area,’ a tiger mauls a zoo worker in Naples, and the animal is shot dead.

A MAINTENANCE WORKER was mauled by a tiger yesterday after apparently petting the big cat in an unauthorized area.

Authorities who arrived on the scene shot and killed the tiger named Eko in order to free the man from the animal’s jaws.

The incident occurred after the Naples Zoo in Florida had closed, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

The zoo hired the worker to clean the restrooms and gift shop but not the animal enclosures.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man “entered an unauthorized area near a tiger inside its enclosure.”

According to police, it’s possible the man was petting or feeding the 8-year-old Malayan tiger, both of which are considered “illegal and dangerous.”

“Initial reports indicated that the tiger grabbed the man’s arms and dragged it into the enclosure after the man passed through an initial fine barrier and put his arm through the tiger enclosure’s fencing,” police said.

Around 6:30 p.m., a deputy arrived on the scene and saw the man with his arm inside the tiger’s mouth.

The deputy attempted to persuade the tiger to let the man go but was “forced” to shoot it.

The worker was flown by helicopter to Lee Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Department.

According to the zoo’s spokesperson, the critically endangered tiger was killed in the shooting.

The animal retreated back into the enclosure after being shot and did not respond when authorities flew a drone inside.

According to the sheriff’s office, the animal was sedated and examined “when it [was]safe to do so.”

Eko, the tiger, arrived in December 2019 from the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle and was introduced in February 2020.

“Eko is a fantastic representative of his species.

According to the zoo’s website, “when guests see him, we hope they fall in love and want to learn how they can help save his cousins in the wild.”

