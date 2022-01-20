After playing with friends until the early hours of the morning, a semi-pro gamer was discovered dead next to her Xbox.

Natanya Brook, also known as Tanya, was last seen logged on at 2 a.m. after playing in her room until the early hours of the morning.

Jenny Brook, her mother, learned of her daughter’s death the next morning.

Tanya, 23, was initially thought to be sleeping, but she soon realized something was wrong and tried CPR.

Emergency services were dispatched to the house in Aylesford, Kent, near Maidstone, but she was pronounced dead by paramedics only a short time later, according to KentOnline.

“Tanya was my best friend,” Jenny, who was heartbroken, said.

“I told her everything, and she told me everything,” says the narrator.

Even the stuff I didn’t want to know.

“She had the best sense of humour, and no one I knew remembered her badly.”

“Tanya was a true people person who could easily put an end to a fight.”

This girl was incredible.

“I still have a hole in my heart and miss her because she was such a wonderful bright light in my life.”

Tanya had been playing on her Xbox in a virtual reality room on August 1 while drinking rum and coke, according to an inquest into her untimely death.

Her friends claim they overheard her say, “ooh, I feel…” followed by silence “like a light switch went out.”

Tanya had a history of seizures and was diagnosed with childhood absence epilepsy when she was six years old, according to Coroner Bina Patel.

Tanya was frequently in danger as a result of the condition, which causes a sudden loss of awareness.

Dr. Deirdre McKenna’s post-mortem report revealed that none of Tanya’s major organs were abnormal, and she was unable to pinpoint the cause of her death.

On the balance of probabilities, she determined that sudden expected death in epilepsy was the most likely cause.

Tanya was a passionate gamer who played on a semi-professional team at a “very good” level, according to the inquest at Maidstone County Hall.

She was also a talented singer who had auditioned for The X Factor and The Voice in the past.

Tanya’s parents, Jenny and Lesley, brother, Emmett, and dog, Baggins, all survive her.