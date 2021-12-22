After police investigated an explosion at the same address in Pennsylvania, an officer was charged with burglarizing the home.

The investigation into an explosive device that went off outside a home in Schuylkill County on Tuesday morning, injuring a man, took a turn hours later when a Hazleton police officer was arrested and charged with an October burglary at the same address, according to authorities.

The explosion happened just before 5:30 a.m. in the first block of Center Street in the Kelayres neighborhood of Kline Township, and the man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police from the Frackville barracks.

According to police, the blast damaged a home at 3 Center St. and blew out all the windows in a vacant church across the street.

Troopers discovered a burglary on Oct. 1 while investigating the explosion.

Police said in a second press release that there were 28 people at the house.

Ladell Emery Hannon, 31, of Hazleton, allegedly broke into the house that day and stole several items, according to police.

Around 3 p.m., Hannon, a Hazleton police officer, was apprehended.

Police said there was no incident on Tuesday.

He was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, and theft, according to court records, and arraigned before District Judge Edward Tarantelli, who set bail at (dollar)300,000.

The preliminary hearing for Hannon is tentatively set for January.

According to court records, four people appeared in front of District Judge Stephen J Bayer.

Hannon was imprisoned in the Schuylkill County Correctional Facility.

Hannon’s lawyer isn’t listed in the court documents.

Hannon was placed on paid leave by Hazleton police, according to WFMZ Channel 69 New.

“As the investigation unfolded throughout the day, our department was shocked to learn of his involvement in the case,” Hazleton police Chief Brian Schoonmaker said in a statement to WFMZ.

Officer Hannon was an honorable member of our department who had never been the subject of a complaint during our time together.”

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to contact the Frackville barracks at 570-874-5300, according to state police.

