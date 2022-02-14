After police removed protesters, an international bridge connecting the United States and Canada reopened.

After police removed protesters, the international bridge connecting the United States and Canada reopened.

Protests against COVID-19 restrictions in Canada caused the Ambassador Bridge to be closed for nearly a week.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

The Ambassador Bridge, which connects Canada and the United States, reopened late Sunday after anti-coronavirus protesters occupied the crossing for nearly a week, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, citing the country’s Border Services Agency.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens issued a statement on Sunday saying, “Today, our national economic crisis at the Ambassador bridge came to an end.”

“Border crossings will reopen when it is safe to do so,” Dilkens added.

A Canadian judge had previously granted a court order to remove protesters who were blocking the bridge.

Hundreds of millions of dollars in back-and-forth goods, particularly auto parts, are transported daily by trucks across the Ambassador Bridge.

The blockade halted the flow, raising concerns among Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US President Joe Biden about economic damage and job losses in their respective countries.

Dilkens previously stated that the bridge closure had a daily negative impact on the Canadian economy of CAN(dollar) 400 million (US(dollar) 314 million).

The demonstrators were part of a larger movement calling for the repeal of various coronavirus health regulations, including vaccination mandates.

They started blocking the bridge a week ago, and there have been similar blockades at other border crossing points in Ontario, Manitoba, and Alberta.