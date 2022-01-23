After police say she fatally shot her neighbor, a Connecticut city elections official faces murder charges.

— Police have charged a Norwalk city official with murder after she fatally shot her neighbor on Thursday.

Ellen Wink, 61, was detained at the scene and remained in custody on (dollar)1 million bail early Friday, according to authorities.

Later in the day, she was scheduled to appear in Superior Court in Stamford.

Kurt Lametta, 54, was named by police as the victim.

Wink owns the house where the homicide took place.

Wink works as a deputy registrar of voters at city hall and is well-known.

She’s also politically active, having run for state representative.

Officers were dispatched to Lametta’s home around 11:50 a.m. for a disturbance involving him and Wink, according to police.

Lametta had been shot multiple times when police arrived.

Medics declared him dead on the spot.

“Patrol division officers found Wink at the scene and detained her right away,” Lt.

According to Terrence Blake.

“Norwalk detectives launched an investigation right away, which led to Wink’s arrest.”

She was apprehended around 1:00 p.m.

The circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting were unclear on Friday.

Wink works for the city as “Election Administrator, Republican Deputy Registrar,” and she is also a justice of the peace.

Her political endorsements have cited her experience in redevelopment, business, and working with city youth and the elderly, among other things.

She’s been labeled a pro-police activist.

It’s not the first time she’s been detained.

Sgt. Norwalk is a police officer in the city of Norwalk, Connecticut

Wink was arrested in September, according to Sofia Gulino.

After she threw out a tenant’s personal belongings and locked him out of his apartment, she was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Wink was upset because he was nearly a month behind on rent, according to the man.

According to her, Wink faces charges of first-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree larceny, and criminal lockout.

A 2021 arrest is listed in state court records, but the case has been sealed.

The case will be heard in Norwalk Superior Court on April 22nd.

Gulino refused to say who the man who reported Wink to police was, or if the man who died was the same person.

Lametta was described as “extremely nice” and a…

