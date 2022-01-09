After police shut down a Hogmanay event in Merchant City, two people were arrested and another was charged.

After police shut down a Hogmanay event in Merchant City, two people were arrested and one was charged.

Officers conducting a ‘routine’ visit to the Avant Garde bar on King Street told patrons to leave after the license holder refused to provide them with license paperwork.

The 63-year-old was charged with obstructing police officers and refusing to assist them with their investigations.

Around 11.30 p.m., officers called the event to a halt.

A 60-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman were then arrested for assaulting police officers and verbally abusing them on the scene.

There were no arrests made in relation to the covid guidelines.

Drinkers were restrained on the ground by officers after they ordered everyone out of the establishment, according to video posted online.

“Officers conducted a routine visit at a licensed premises on King Street in Glasgow around 11.30pm on Friday 31 December 21,” a Police Scotland spokesperson said.

“There were no arrests in connection with the Covid guidelines.”

“The 63-year-old license holder refused to provide officers with relevant license documentation or assist with any other requests, and was charged with obstructing police officers as a result.”

“As a result, people were asked to leave the premises.”

“A 60-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman were arrested for assaulting police officers and verbally abusing them, as well as licensing violations.”

“At this time, no complaints have been received regarding officers’ conduct; however, if anyone wishes to make a complaint against an officer, they can call 101 or fill out a form on our website.”

“Investigations into the incident are still ongoing.”