After posting bail, a man accused of rapping a Penn State student in 1995 was released.

A man charged with raping a woman in State College more than two decades ago was released from jail on Tuesday, one day after his bail was reduced by a Centre County judge.

Scott R Williams, 49, was released from the Centre County Correctional Facility after posting a bond of $100,000.

His bail was set at (dollar)500,000 until Centre County Judge Brian Marshall reduced it to 10% of (dollar)1 million on Tuesday.

Williams is required to be electronically monitored and is only allowed to leave Mifflin County, his home county, for court appearances or meetings with his defense attorney, Matt McClenahen.

Williams’ wife, son, cousin, teacher, retired Mifflin County district judge, and human resources director were among the nine people who testified in favor of lowering his bail on Monday.

It was a two-hour hearing.

McClenahen, who has been a defense attorney for nearly two decades, said Tuesday’s hearing was the longest of his career.

Before his arrest in October, Williams worked as a foreman for Liberty Excavating.

In a November court document, McClenahen stated that if he was released, his employer would welcome him back.

According to McClenahen, Williams rarely drinks alcohol, does not use illegal drugs, and has never been accused of similar misconduct.

Williams could face at least 23 years in state prison if convicted, according to Centre County Deputy District Attorney Sean McGraw.

Williams is charged with rape, aggravated assault, and robbery, all of which are felonies.

He’s also accused of indecent assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, theft, and receiving stolen property, all of which are misdemeanor charges.

Since October, he had been held in the county jail.

Williams was tracked down by State College police using DNA and genetic genealogy.

He’s accused of raping a Penn State senior in the 900 block of South Pugh Street in 1995, according to detectives.

During graduation weekend 26 years ago, passersby discovered the woman naked from the waist down and covered in blood.

In October, county District Attorney Bernie Cantorna said she was treated for fractures to her skull, face, and jaw.

There is no set date for the trial.