After posting pouting Instagram photos on a migrant boat bound for Italy, an influencer has sparked outrage.

A social media influencer has been chastised for posting photos and videos of herself on a migrant boat headed for Italy.

Instagrammer Sabee al Saidi is seen pouting and posing on the island of Lampedusa, according to reports.

A video of her posing aboard a boat in the open sea with several other young migrant men has also surfaced.

On November 14, the 18-year-old Tunisian, who has hundreds of thousands of followers, was attempting to board an illegal migrant boat, but the story was picked up by French broadcaster RFI.

Ms. al Saidi claimed she entered Italy illegally because Tunisia’s social conditions “forced” her to leave, despite the “terrible” conditions on the boat.

She is in Covid quarantine, according to Italian newspaper Il Giornale.

The posing photos of the Instagrammers have been criticized for glamourizing a dangerous crossing.

It comes after 27 migrants drowned in the English Channel yesterday, the largest death toll in the English Channel on record.

There were 17 men, seven women (one of whom was pregnant), and three children in the group.

Matteo Salvini, the leader of the populist League, compared the footage to a popular hidden camera comedy show.

“The Tunisian influencer publishes Instagram stories and photos — joyful and smiling — during the clandestine crossing on an irregular boat,” he said.

I’ll defer to you on the comments.”

Others have chastised her for encouraging illegal border crossings on social media.

