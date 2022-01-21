After postponing her Las Vegas residency, Adele apologizes to her fans.

The singer announced the news on Instagram a day before the first of 24 shows at the Caesars Palace Hotel in Las Vegas.

After postponing her Las Vegas residency just a day before the first show, Adele has apologized tearfully to fans, some of whom will now lose out on flight and hotel booking fees.

The singer, 33, claimed that the show had been plagued by both Covid and delivery delays, with “half” of the crew contracting the illness.

“I’m so sorry,” she wrote on Instagram, “but my show ain’t ready.”

“Delivery delays and Covid have completely destroyed us.”

Covid has afflicted half of my team.

They’re still there, and finishing the show has proven impossible.”

On Friday, the first of Adele’s 24 Weekends with Adele shows at the Colosseum in the Caesars Palace casino in Las Vegas was scheduled to take place.

The star was set to perform two concerts every weekend between 21 January and 16 April to promote her latest album 30, which she announced late last year.

Despite only being on sale for six weeks at the time, the album was named the best-selling album of 2021.

It would have been her first live performance in five years on Friday.

Adele will also perform in London’s Hyde Park on two separate occasions this summer.

“We’ve been through so much, and it’s just not ready.”

In the video, she added, “I’m so sorry.”

“We’ve done everything we can to finish it on time and to make it good enough for you.”

However, delivery delays and Covid have completely destroyed us.

“I’m devastated, and I apologize for the short notice.”

The London-born singer is expected to make around £500,000 per performance in Las Vegas, with tickets ranging from (dollar)85 (£60) to (dollar)685 (£500).

While her social media accounts have been flooded with messages of support from fans, many of those who had planned to attend Friday’s concert now face significant financial losses due to flight and hotel cancellations.

When Gillian Rowland-Kain, 32, learned of the cancellation, she had already boarded her flight from New York to Las Vegas.

“I was enraged that Adele had waited so long.”

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.