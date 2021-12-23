After power cables were stolen from the NHS Covid vaccination centre, Kent rallied to get the lights turned back on.

After power cables were stolen, Kent rallied to get the lights turned on at the NHS Covid vaccination centre.

After an appeal for help to get the centre up and running again, local MP Tom Tugendhat thanked the town of Tonbridge for ‘pulling together’.

The Christmas spirit is alive and well in one corner of Kent, after a community banded together to assist a vaccination clinic whose power cables were stolen.

The power to the centre in Sovereign Way, Tonbridge, was cut when cables used for a generator were taken.

Local MP Tom Tugendhat took to social media to ask for assistance in restoring the site’s functionality.

“Someone has stolen the leads to the generator of the vaccination centre on Sovereign Way, Tonbridge,” wrote the Tonbridge and Malling MP, who has been chairman of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee since 2017.

“We need to replace them as soon as possible.”

Piper Electrical Centre, a local company, arrived in a grey and yellow van to help out.

Piper Electrical Centre is the unsung hero of the hour.

Thank you for restoring Sovereign Way @NHSuk Vaccine Centre to full operational status so quickly.

There were a slew of other generous offers as well.

Everyone, thank you.

The Tonbridge-based company responded quickly and had it up and running in less than an hour.

“I went around there to have a look, came back, got the cable, and went back there and fitted it,” assistant manager Keith Jones told me.

Overall, it took about an hour.

“We didn’t charge them, but they did give us four boxes of chocolates, for which we are extremely grateful.”

The generator and the building were linked by an armored cable.

Mr Tugendhat took to Twitter once more to thank the electrical company for assisting the vaccination team, as well as everyone else who had offered help.

“I’m delighted to say NHS UK is back up and running and vaccinating in Tonbridge,” he wrote.

“Thank you for banding together – Tonbridge is a wonderful community, and I’m hoping we’re about to see @kent_police at their best…!”

“To the majority of people, a very Merry Christmas!”

Thank you very much for all of your proposals.

I’m delighted to report that @NHSuk is back up and running in Tonbridge, vaccinating children.

Thank you for banding together – Tonbridge is a fantastic place to live.

