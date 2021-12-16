After President Ghani fled, a former Afghan president claims he invited the Taliban into the capital.

After President Ghani fled, a former Afghan president claims he invited the Taliban to the capital.

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban were not invited to take over the Afghan capital, according to the man who issued the invitation.

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai gave some of the first details about Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s secret and unexpected departure — and how he came to invite the Taliban into the city “to protect the population so that the country, the city doesn’t fall into chaos and the unwanted elements who would probably loot the country, loot shops” in an interview with the Associated Press.

When Ghani left, he took with him his security team.

When Karzai contacted him to find out what remnants of the government remained, defense minister Bismillah Khan asked if he wanted to leave Kabul.

There were none, it turned out.

The Kabul police chief was the only one who had stayed.

Karzai, who ruled Afghanistan for 13 years after the Taliban were ousted in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, refused to leave.

Karzai was adamant that Ghani’s flight scuttled a last-minute push by himself, the government’s chief negotiator Abdullah Abdullah, and the Taliban leadership in Doha that would have seen the Taliban enter the capital as part of a negotiated agreement in a wide-ranging interview at his tree-lined compound in the city center where he lives with his wife and young children.

The countdown to a possible agreement started in August.

The day before the Taliban took power was November 14th.

Karzai and Abdullah met with Ghani, and the two agreed to leave the next day for Doha with a list of 15 other people to negotiate a power-sharing agreement.

The Taliban were already on the outskirts of Kabul, but Karzai claimed that the Qatari leadership promised that the insurgents would stay outside the city until a deal was reached.

The capital trembled and twitched.

Rumors of a Taliban takeover were circulating.

Doha was referred to by Karzai.

The Taliban would not be allowed into the city, according to him.

The Taliban called at noon to tell Karzai that “the government should stay in its positions and should not move that they have no intention of (going) into the city.”

