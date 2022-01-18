After Prince Andrew’s friendship with Maxwell was revealed in a documentary, enraged viewers slammed him.

After the embattled royal’s friendship with Maxwell was exposed in a documentary, enraged viewers slammed Prince Andrew.

“This doesn’t surprise me in the least,” one Twitter user wrote.

The way (hashtag)BuckinghamPalace’s guard said (hashtag)GhislaineMaxwell went in and out as she pleased says it all.”

“(hashtag)PrinceAndrew is on the way down,” said another.

There were no questions posed.

I’m sorry, but the evidence is simply too compelling.

Prince Andrew must be sweating his b******* off. (hashtag)GhislainePrinceAndrew(hashtag)JeffreyEpstein

“(hashtag)PrinceAndrew He thought he was untouchable because of his status and wealth,” someone wrote.

“Pet.”

“Lol I forgot Prince Andrew said he’s just too honorable,” another person added.

It’s horrible, but I find it hilarious that he’s so stupid.

Not only did he agree to the interview, but he also gave the most absurd answers that not even a comedian could come up with.”

“They all thought they were invincible,” someone said.

We were also considered stupid by them.

That Newsnight interview, for example, was dreadful.”

The backlash comes after an ITV documentary aired earlier this evening in which Maxwell was revealed to have visited Prince Andrew four times in one day – and that the royal liked her because she “didn’t take any s***.”

Paul Page, a former Palace security officer, told presenter Ranvir Singh that he “suspected” she and the Queen’s second son had an “intimate relationship.”

During the show, a number of sources were interviewed, including Mr. Page.

“We realised… suspected she may have had an intimate relationship with Prince Andrew based on the way she was allowed to enter and exit the palace at will,” he said.

He said one coworker “remembered her coming in four times in one day, from morning to evening.”

Andrew was “her friend, not Jeffrey’s,” according to Euan Rellie, who remembered him showing up at events organized by the disgraced socialite.

“I got the impression that Prince Andrew and Ghislaine were probably girlfriend and boyfriend in the past,” said the banker, who met Maxwell at university and became friends with him.

“They were comfortable in each other’s company.”

Meanwhile, Ian Maxwell, who sobbed during his interview, said the two were “good friends” because “prince or pauper, it made no difference to her.”

He stated, “She didn’t take s*** from anyone.”

“I believe Andrew would have enjoyed it.”

