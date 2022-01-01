After private jet flights, Bill Clinton should be investigated for his ties to Ghislaine Maxwell and Harvey Epstein, according to lawyers.

In the wake of Ghislaine Maxwell’s acquittal, legal experts believe Bill Clinton should be investigated for his ties to Jeffrey Epstein and others.

Several US-barred lawyers told Infosurhoy that they believe Clinton, as well as other high-profile associates of the pedophile couple, should be investigated by US prosecutors as they look for more Epstein accomplices.

The former President has not been charged with any wrongdoing, but he is well-known for being a close friend of the sick sex traffickers.

After leaving office, Clinton flew on Epstein’s jet at least 26 times, Epstein visited the Clinton White House at least 17 times between 1993 and 1995, and he is thought to have visited Epstein’s infamous “Pedo Island.”

Earlier this year, photos surfaced of Clinton receiving a massage from ChauntaeDavies, who claims she was raped by Epstein, during a trip to Africa in 2002.

Lawyers told Infosurhoy that Clinton, along with everyone else who boarded Epstein’s plane, should be investigated.

Clinton has always maintained that he did nothing wrong in his relationship with Epstein.

Clinton was named in Ghislaine’s trial as a frequent flyer on Epstein’s private jet, alongside other associates such as Donald Trump and Prince Andrew.

Trump and Andrew both deny any wrongdoing in their relationship with Epstein.

Maxwell, 60, was found guilty of five counts of federal sex trafficking on Wednesday after a jury found that she recruited and groomed teenage girls to be sexually abused by Epstein.

Meanwhile, after a sex offender hanged himself in his Manhattan jail cell after his arrest in 2019, Clinton claimed he knew “nothing” about his friend’s “terrible crimes.”

Attorney Lisa Bloom, who successfully represented eight of Epstein’s accusers in civil cases against his estate, told Infosurhoy that prosecutors should thoroughly investigate all of Epstein’s and Maxwell’s friends and associates who stepped foot on his Lolita Express.

Prosecutors say Epstein and Maxwell were “partners in crime” in grooming and sexually abusing young girls between 1994 and 2004, and Bloom called it an “uncomfortable time” for anyone who had previously shared a close relationship with them.

Bloom said anyone else who “participated in this massive pedophilia ring should be quaking in his or her boots,” implying Maxwell wasn’t acting alone.

“There are probably thousands of victims in total,” Bloom said, “so when you’re talking about the scandal, you have to assume there were others involved.”

“The question is, ‘Who else knew?’

