After putting the Big Mac in the air fryer, a McDonald’s diner became ‘physically sick.’

After putting a Big Mac in an air fryer, a McDonald’s diner became ‘physically sick.’

After seeing what happened when he put a Big Mac in an air fryer, a MCDONALD’S diner was left feeling “physically sick.”

In a thread that has since gone viral, the fast-food fan shared his unusual experiment involving the famous burger on Twitter.

User @KLobstar cooked the Big Mac in an air fryer for two hours at around 150 degrees Celsius, checking on it every ten minutes.

He “sensed he would be learning more about bread science than hamburger science” after a steady start to the food experiment.

With the exception of a slightly charred top bun, the Big Mac appeared to be undamaged.

When he returned 20 minutes later, he shared a video of the burger, which had become “extremely hard” in such a short time.

He interacted with the object with a spatula in true research style to ensure he didn’t “ruin the scientific nature of this test.”

The amateur experimenter also assuaged the fears of the thousands of people who were eagerly following his thread by stating that he had a fire extinguisher on hand in case the air fryer couldn’t withstand the heat.

The Big Mac was still pretty much box fresh half an hour later, but it had started to emit a “strange strong ketchup sauce smell.”

And it only got worse from there, as he lamented: “The stench.”

It has gotten worse.

It has an oddly sweet scent with a hint of fire.”

Despite a brief scare when the air fryer began to make a “popping noise,” the Big Mac was still looking the same after 50 minutes.

“Oh god, the smell has become thick in the last few minutes, it’s vaguely tomato-ey, and I can smell it all over the house,” the thread continued.

After an hour, the McDonald’s fan gave the air fryer a break, describing the burger as “a little darker, a lot harder, but the inside remains nearly untouched.”

Following a restart of the experiment, the cheese “became the consistency and color of cheap peanut butter” and began “bubbling oil” at the 70-minute mark.

The gruesome image showed the brown substance leaking from the Big Mac tower for ten minutes before reaching the “texture of plastic.”

“It now strongly smells like fire, and my wife has opened all the windows and the front door,” he wrote in a tweet to Twitter users.

The experiment had to be moved outside with only 20 minutes left because the “insurmountable” and “demonic” stench had become too much.

It’s been around 30 years…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.