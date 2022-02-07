After raiding a cult whose members are CASTRATED live on camera, cops arrest seven people.

Seven people have been arrested after cops raided a cult whose members were CASTRATED live on camera.

SEVEN men have been arrested as part of an investigation into a bizarre cult whose members have their private parts amputated live on camera.

Shocking surgical procedures were allegedly performed in a basement flat and broadcast on a pay-per-view adult channel promoted on Twitter.

The flat was searched for three days by detectives from a major investigation team.

A 44-year-old Norwegian man who lived at the address was detained on suspicion of conspiring to commit a heinous crime.

Six more men were arrested as part of the investigation into a disturbing gay subculture known as the eunuchs, who willingly undergo castration and identify as such.

They’re called “nullos” — short for genital nullification — and they communicate via online forums.

The raid’s central figure, who lives in Finsbury Park, North London, calls himself “The Eunuch Maker” and runs a film production company.

He is said to have had his limbs amputated.

“It was all very strange,” a neighbor said. “Police were stationed outside the flat for a few days.”

Everything was in plastic bags, and it looked like computers and laptops.”

“The allegations are shocking,” a source said.

Men have allegedly been filmed having their private parts removed.

“These procedures were reportedly broadcast on an adult pay-per-view channel.

Mao Sugiyama, a Japanese artist, is the most well-known nullo, having had his genitals removed, cooked, and served to paying guests at a banquet.