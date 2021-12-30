After raising Diana conspiracy theories with Tony Blair, Speaker Lindsay Hoyle was branded a “loony” by Number 10.
When the Speaker wrote to Tony Blair, raising conspiracy theories that British intelligence was involved in the 1997 car crash, it irritated the Prime Minister.
Downing Street insiders dubbed House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle a “publicity-mad loony” after he raised conspiracy theories with Tony Blair in the aftermath of Princess Diana’s death.
Documents show that Mr Blair’s advisers were eager to dispel rumors that Britain’s intelligence services were involved in Diana’s death, but they were hesitant to engage with Sir Lindsay, a newly elected Labour backbencher at the time, after the MP complained to Number 10 about being barred from asking questions in Parliament.
Officials debated how to deal with the various conspiracy theories surrounding the fatal car accident in Paris on August 31, 1997, according to files released from the National Archives in Kew, west London. The majority of the conspiracy theories revolved around spurious claims that MI6 had plotted to orchestrate the crash, according to the files.
Senior Foreign Office officials drafted a response approved by the intelligence services and Buckingham Palace after Sir Lindsay raised the rumours with Mr Blair nine months after the Princess of Wales’ death, but they were wary of encouraging publicity by writing formally to the newly elected MP. Instead, they asked Number 10 to consider calling Sir Lindsay and “avoid putting anything in writing if we can.”
Downing Street reacted positively to the idea.
“Lindsay Hoyle is a publicity-mad loony… If we are to get this out in this way, we surely need to do so in a time and manner we control,” an official wrote in an internal memo. A second memo, sent to Mr Blair, bluntly described the idea of a phone call to Sir Lindsay as “daft.”
The file shows that Downing Street eventually got its way, with Mr Blair writing Sir Lindsay a letter in which he noted that the French authorities’ investigations are still ongoing, before adding sarcastically, “Any suggestion that any official British organization or department had anything to do with this tragic event is both ridiculous and deeply distressing for the bereaved families.”
The level of sensitivity to the conspiracy claims in London and Paris is underscored by the fact that the.
UK news summary from Infosurhoy
Speaker Lindsay Hoyle branded a ‘loony’ by Number 10 after raising Diana conspiracy theories with Tony Blair
Revealed: Diana sought regular meetings and advice from John Major prior to royal divorce
Princess Diana sought to establish a back channel to Downing Street as her marriage was disintegrating, suggesting meetings with then prime minister John Major “whenever his diary permits”, according to previously unseen documents.
Between her separation from Prince Charles in 1992 and their eventual divorce four years later, Diana and her aides conducted a behind-the-scenes campaign for her to retain a public role even as the rules of the dissolution of her marriage meant she had to relinquish most of her formal titles, including that of Her Royal Highness.
Papers released at the National Archives in Kew, west London, show how the princess was determined to keep open channels of communication with Downing Street and arrange regular private meetings with Mr Major, who as prime minister was also required to hold a weekly audience with the Queen.
In April 1994, Diana’s private secretary Patrick Jephson wrote to Mr Major’s most senior aide, Alex Allan, summarising a lunch the pair had enjoyed.
Mr Jephson wrote: “I think we agreed that it would be good if our respective employers kept in touch. This is therefore just to relay the Princess’s invitation to the Prime Minister to sample again the coffee at Kensington Palace, privately and whenever his diary permits.”
A memo a year earlier from Mr Allan to his boss noted a previous meeting between the princess and Mr Major arranged at his suggestion. The aide wrote: “One of the things she is likely to lobby you about is her wish to do more for HMG overseas.”
The heavily redacted files offer few clues as to the contents on the meetings, though Mr Major appears to have gained Diana’s confidence as an adviser, despite subsequent suggestions that the former prime minister had reservations about her use of the media, including the famous 1995 Panorama interview, to publicly air her unhappiness about her marriage.
A memo from Mr Allan to Mr Major in May 1996, around the time that the details of the divorce between the Waleses were being finalised, said: “The Princess of Wales has asked to see you to explain the current state of play and seek your advice.”
Indeed, Sir John’s status as a trusted counsellor was shared across the Royal Family.
He is said to have got on well with the Queen while in Downing Street and following Diana’s death in 1997 he was given the role of guardian to Prince William and Prince Harry at the suggestion of Prince Charles. Sir John was consequently the only serving or former prime minister to be invited to the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2018.
Cahal Milmo