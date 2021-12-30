After raising Diana conspiracy theories with Tony Blair, Speaker Lindsay Hoyle was branded a “loony” by Number 10.

Documents show that Mr Blair’s advisers were eager to dispel rumors that Britain’s intelligence services were involved in Diana’s death, but they were hesitant to engage with Sir Lindsay, a newly elected Labour backbencher at the time, after the MP complained to Number 10 about being barred from asking questions in Parliament.

Officials debated how to deal with the various conspiracy theories surrounding the fatal car accident in Paris on August 31, 1997, according to files released from the National Archives in Kew, west London. The majority of the conspiracy theories revolved around spurious claims that MI6 had plotted to orchestrate the crash, according to the files.

Senior Foreign Office officials drafted a response approved by the intelligence services and Buckingham Palace after Sir Lindsay raised the rumours with Mr Blair nine months after the Princess of Wales’ death, but they were wary of encouraging publicity by writing formally to the newly elected MP. Instead, they asked Number 10 to consider calling Sir Lindsay and “avoid putting anything in writing if we can.”

Downing Street reacted positively to the idea.

“Lindsay Hoyle is a publicity-mad loony… If we are to get this out in this way, we surely need to do so in a time and manner we control,” an official wrote in an internal memo. A second memo, sent to Mr Blair, bluntly described the idea of a phone call to Sir Lindsay as “daft.”

The file shows that Downing Street eventually got its way, with Mr Blair writing Sir Lindsay a letter in which he noted that the French authorities’ investigations are still ongoing, before adding sarcastically, “Any suggestion that any official British organization or department had anything to do with this tragic event is both ridiculous and deeply distressing for the bereaved families.”

The level of sensitivity to the conspiracy claims in London and Paris is underscored by the fact that the

