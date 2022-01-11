After reaching an agreement on his release, a Palestinian prisoner ends his hunger strike.

After a deal for his release, a Palestinian prisoner ends his hunger strike.

On February 26th, Hisham Abu Hawwash will be free.

Palestine’s RAMALLAH

After reaching an agreement for his release, a Palestinian prisoner in Israel has ended his indefinite hunger strike.

Hisham Abu Hawwash had been on a hunger strike for more than 141 days, protesting his detention without trial under Israel’s administrative detention policy.

His lawyer, Jawad Boulos, said the prisoner agreed to call off his hunger strike after Israel agreed to release him on February 26. “Abu Hawwash will remain in the hospital until he recovers,” he added.

The prisoner will be released after his current detention order expires on February 26, according to Hassan Abd Rabbo, a spokesman for the Palestine Liberation Organization’s (PLO) committee for prisoners’ affairs.

The news of Abu Hawwash’s release sparked joy in his hometown of Dura, which is located west of Hebron in the occupied West Bank.

Mohammad Shtayyeh, the Palestinian Prime Minister, congratulated Abu Hawwash and his family on their release and thanked countries that pressed Israel to release the prisoner.

On October 27, 2020, Israeli forces detained Abu Hawwash and placed him in administrative detention, which allows Israel to detain anyone for six months without charge or trial.

According to Palestinian non-governmental organizations, approximately 4,650 Palestinians are detained in Israeli jails, with at least 500 being held without charge or trial.

*Written in Ankara by Ahmed Asmar.