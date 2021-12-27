‘After receiving a call about an explosive device,’ cops rush to the Saddleback Hospital in Laguna Hills.

After receiving a call about an explosive device, cops rushed to Saddleback Hospital in Laguna Hills.

A bomb threat has been reported at Saddleback Medical Center, and authorities are investigating.

At 3:45 p.m., a bomb threat was issued, and Sheriff’s Department deputies were dispatched to the scene to investigate.

The Orange County Fire Authority and hospital security are also on hand to assist.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department for Laguna Hills tweeted, “Deputies are investigating to see if this is a possible swatting call.”

“Deputies have set up a perimeter and are working with security,” says the statement.

With the help of OCFA, a command post has been established.

“Please stay away from this area.”

