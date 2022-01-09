After receiving a letter with a very cheeky message scribbled on the front instead of an address, the vicar was astounded.

Bishop of Worcester John Inge had no idea how Royal Mail posties managed to deliver the envelope, which contained few clues as to where he could be found.

On the front, a witty sender scribbled “The Lord Bishop and his sexy wife,” followed by “Worcester” to help narrow things down.

Dr. Inge received the letter on Friday and immediately thanked Royal Mail for finding him.

“Good old Royal Mail,” he wrote on Twitter, sharing a photo of the letter.

This arrived safely the day before yesterday.”

Dr. John Inge is married to H-J Colston, who is a fluent Mandarin speaker and the director of Engage With China, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving understanding of China and its languages.

And the Bishop has been told for a long time that he is punching.

“When I married my wife, people said I was punching above my weight, and I have to agree,” he told The Telegraph.

“When the letter was addressed in that manner, we both found it very amusing.”

“She thought it was hilarious and was fine with me tweeting it,” he continued.

“I’m all for Twitter being used for positive things rather than negative ones.”

The letter to Dr. Inge was allegedly written by a friend who had previously joked with him about how to properly address him in writing.

Users were quick to ask how Royal Mail knew who the letter was addressed to.

“Can’t help but wonder whether the clinching piece of information was provided by the first or second line of the address,” said Gareth Thomas, Emeritus Professor of Employment Law at the University of East Anglia.

“And is she?” someone else asked, to which Dr Inge replied, “Of course!”

It comes after a care worker was taken aback when the Royal Mail delivered a letter bearing his “life story” on the front rather than an address.

Feargal Lynn, from Cushendall in Co. Tyrone, had been sought by the author.

“I live across from the Spar,” Antrim wrote on the envelope.

His parents’ names, Mary and Joseph, his home address after his marriage, and the fact that he used to “run discos in the parochial hall” were among the other details revealed.

“Friends with the fella who runs the butchers in Waterfoot,” the author also stated.

Surprisingly, the letter arrived safely.