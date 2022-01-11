After receiving a pig heart in a world-first transplant, a man can breathe unassisted.

A genetically modified pig’s heart has been transplanted into a human after decades of research, in a move that could revolutionize organ donation.

In a world first, a pig’s heart was transplanted into a human, saving thousands of lives, according to doctors.

The patient is doing well after surgery, according to doctors at the University of Maryland, though his long-term survival prospects are unknown.

After receiving a special exemption from the US medical regulator, the patient, 57-year-old David Bennett, underwent the seven-hour procedure in Baltimore.

He was deemed ineligible for a human transplant because his health was so poor that his chances of survival were slim to none.

Mr Bennett explained the day before the surgery, “It was either die or do this transplant.”

“I know it’s a gamble, but it’s the only option I have.”

Doctors said the pig used in the transplant had been genetically modified to remove specific genes that would have caused Mr Bennett’s body to reject the organ.

Mr Bennett is breathing on his own after the operation, despite the fact that he is still attached to a heart-lung machine to assist his new organ.

The next few weeks will be crucial as he recovers from surgery and doctors watch to see if his heart can communicate with the rest of his body.

The historic transplant is the result of years of research into the long-debated question of whether animal-to-human transplants can work.

Dr Muhammad Mohiuddin, scientific director of the university’s animal-to-human transplant program, told reporters, “If this works, there will be an endless supply of these organs for patients who are suffering.”

Dr. Christine Lau, chair of the Department of Surgery at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, said that the procedure allows humans to receive organs as soon as they are needed.

“People die all the time waiting for organs,” she told the BBC. “If we could use genetically engineered pig organs, they’d never have to wait, they’d get an organ as soon as they needed it.”

“Plus, we wouldn’t have to fly all over the country at night to retrieve organs for transplantation.”

Every day, 17 people die in the

